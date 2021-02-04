Webflix Token Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (WFX)

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Webflix Token has a total market capitalization of $570,214.33 and approximately $56.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webflix Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Webflix Token has traded up 128.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Webflix Token Profile

Webflix Token (WFX) is a token. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,772,506,493 tokens. The official website for Webflix Token is www.webflix.io . Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

