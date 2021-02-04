WaykiChain (WICC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.65 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $50.04 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00064716 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $491.20 or 0.01304698 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00055321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005771 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00042357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,969.61 or 0.05231509 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015819 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00020458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000171 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain (WICC) is a token. Its launch date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Token Trading

WaykiChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

