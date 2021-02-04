Waves Achieves Market Cap of $780.42 Million (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Waves has a total market capitalization of $780.42 million and approximately $159.13 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Waves has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Waves coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.49 or 0.00020062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves Profile

WAVES is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,243,158 coins. Waves’ official website is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves’ official message board is forum.wavesplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

Waves can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

