wave edu coin Trading Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (WEC)

wave edu coin (CURRENCY:WEC) traded up 103% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last seven days, wave edu coin has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. wave edu coin has a total market capitalization of $107,283.87 and $7.00 worth of wave edu coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One wave edu coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00053809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00148708 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 90.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00098247 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00063081 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00238782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00040271 BTC.

About wave edu coin

wave edu coin’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,479,441 coins. The official website for wave edu coin is www.waveeducoins.com

Buying and Selling wave edu coin

wave edu coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as wave edu coin directly using U.S. dollars.

