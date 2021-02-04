Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.32-9.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.507-2.602 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.45 billion.Waters also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.32-9.57 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a c rating to an a- rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Waters from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $220.83.

NYSE WAT traded up $6.02 on Thursday, reaching $287.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 12-month low of $154.39 and a 12-month high of $299.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.19.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $312,771.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $920,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,977,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,214. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

