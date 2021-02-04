Waters (NYSE:WAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Waters (NYSE:WAT) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $281.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $299.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.19.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,655.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,214. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Waters by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

