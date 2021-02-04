Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,050,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 18,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $547,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 65,407 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 139,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

