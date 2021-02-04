Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Short Interest Update

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,950,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 5,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSE WDR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,358. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.44. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Waddell & Reed Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDR. Morgan Stanley raised Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 14.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter worth about $155,000.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

