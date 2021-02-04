Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9-2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.Wabash National also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

Shares of Wabash National stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $16.66. 17,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,971. Wabash National has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $882.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.93.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

WNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In other Wabash National news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $87,313.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

