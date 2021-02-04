Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:WNC opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.68 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In related news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $87,313.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

