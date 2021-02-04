Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9-2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.Wabash National also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.70-0.80 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WNC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of WNC stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,971. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $881.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $19.17.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

In other news, Director John E. Kunz sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $87,313.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,216. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and various industrial products primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, and steel coil haulers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

