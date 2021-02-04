W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $10.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $376.63. 5,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,400. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $395.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.57. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $427.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

