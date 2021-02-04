VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Major Shareholder Acquires $9,999,999.33 in Stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 4,219,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of VYNE opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.84.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 50.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

