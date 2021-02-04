VULCANO Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last Week (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, VULCANO has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One VULCANO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. VULCANO has a total market cap of $89,769.20 and $19.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

VULCANO Profile

VULCANO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io . VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research. “

VULCANO Coin Trading

