Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 407.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after buying an additional 45,161 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $2.01 on Thursday, hitting $154.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,199. The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $168.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.99.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

