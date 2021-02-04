Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded by Wedbush to Neutral

Wedbush cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.27.

Voyager Therapeutics stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $280.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, CFO Allison Dorval sold 2,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,360.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,080 shares in the company, valued at $423,069.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Turenne sold 10,443 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $90,018.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

