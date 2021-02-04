Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.74

Shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and traded as low as $2.73. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 114,481 shares.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.
About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR)
Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.
