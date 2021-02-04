Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.74

Shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and traded as low as $2.73. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 114,481 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth $1,417,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth $301,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 29.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR)

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

