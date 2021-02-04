Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Short Interest Down 15.0% in January

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 685,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 37,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 116,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 29,472 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE IAE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.32. 46,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,846. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

