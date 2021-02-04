Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vonage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $674,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,828,971.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,500 shares of company stock worth $1,510,000. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vonage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Shares of VG opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -129.64, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $316.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.56 million. Analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

