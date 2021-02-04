Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 210 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VOLV.B. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 235 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 240 price target on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 225 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a SEK 235 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 239 price target on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of SEK 202.82.

Get Volvo alerts:

Volvo has a 1-year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1-year high of SEK 171.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 144.10.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Volvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.