Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.29.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VVNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVNT opened at $19.88 on Thursday. Vivint Smart Home has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $318.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.