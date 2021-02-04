Vitality Products Inc. (VPI.V) (CVE:VPI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.27

Shares of Vitality Products Inc. (VPI.V) (CVE:VPI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 72800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$6.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33.

Vitality Products Inc. (VPI.V) Company Profile (CVE:VPI)

Vitality Products Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes health products in Canada and the United States. It offers vitamins, minerals, and nutritional supplements. The company provides its products through retailers, distributors, and online retailers, as well as online at vitality.ca. Vitality Products Inc was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

