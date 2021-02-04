Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vista Outdoor updated its Q4 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS and its Q4 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.55-0.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,228,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $33.47.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VSTO shares. Cowen raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CL King raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Aegis raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

