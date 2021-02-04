Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vista Outdoor updated its Q4 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS and its Q4 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.55-0.65 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,228,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $33.47.
In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Vista Outdoor Company Profile
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.
See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.