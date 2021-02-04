Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Short Interest Update

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of VGZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. 332,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $102.14 million, a P/E ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.10. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

VGZ has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vista Gold by 14,153.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28,307 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 233,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Gold by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 424,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.