Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Short Interest Update

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the December 31st total of 138,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of VGZ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.99. 332,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,175. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $102.14 million, a P/E ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 1.10. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.45.
VGZ has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Gold in a research note on Monday, October 26th.
About Vista Gold
Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp.
