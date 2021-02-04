Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.94

Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.94 and traded as high as $32.96. Vishay Precision Group shares last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 33,694 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on VPG. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The company has a market cap of $445.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.94.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $67.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 5.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VPG. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

