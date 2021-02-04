Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,923 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $201.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.44. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

