Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $232.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.81 and its 200-day moving average is $172.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

VRTS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $200.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

