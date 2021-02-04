Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The closed-end fund reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%.
NASDAQ VRTS opened at $232.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.66. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $247.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 32.42 and a quick ratio of 32.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.81 and its 200-day moving average is $172.21.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 22.16%.
Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.
