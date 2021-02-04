Vipstar Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Vipstar Coin has traded down 34.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $2.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000261 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 180.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

VIPS uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

