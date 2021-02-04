Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.60

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 7674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $640.52 million, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,058,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,439,000 after buying an additional 781,402 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,028,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 102.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 173,320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 339.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 303,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 234,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 16,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

