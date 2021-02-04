Viii Lp Canaan Sells 10,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $54,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $55,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $56,600.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $59,800.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $62,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $53,500.00.

On Friday, January 15th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $52,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 13th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $55,800.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $56,000.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $54,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total value of $54,300.00.

Shares of LOV opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.62. Spark Networks SE has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,265,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 572,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osmium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Spark Networks by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 2,441,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 509,039 shares in the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

