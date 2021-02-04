Vicus Capital Sells 3,930 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Vicus Capital cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after acquiring an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,599,000 after acquiring an additional 955,250 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 159.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $121,522,000 after acquiring an additional 718,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after acquiring an additional 659,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.73. 121,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,087. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $157.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.24. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $121.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

