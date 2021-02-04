Vicus Capital Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,245,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $135.08. 246,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,008,098. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.70 and a 200 day moving average of $136.41. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.95 and a twelve month high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.