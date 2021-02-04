Vicus Capital Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF accounts for 1.0% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vicus Capital owned 0.45% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 259,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $797,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,962 shares during the period.

ITM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.20. 2,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,997. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.37.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

