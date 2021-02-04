Vicus Capital Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Vicus Capital reduced its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. CX Institutional increased its holdings in General Electric by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 25,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 1,119,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,984,203. The company has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

