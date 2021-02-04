Vicus Capital Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Vicus Capital increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 240,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 30,638 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.28. 13,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,169. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.27. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.13 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

