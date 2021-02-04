Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 73,006 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73,006 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.99% of Saia worth $141,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $10,125,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 15.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 888.5% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $179.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.21.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Saia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Saia from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $116,291.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,099.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.