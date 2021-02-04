Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 414,555 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,053,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,555 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.31% of TCF Financial worth $187,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of TCF Financial stock opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $45.07. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.