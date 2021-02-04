Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,674 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 446,677 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,674 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of MSCI worth $199,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 235.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $416.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.75. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.65 and a 12-month high of $455.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.43.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total transaction of $1,060,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

