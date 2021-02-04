Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $165.33 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,021,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,036 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $165,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $77.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The firm has a market cap of $195.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

