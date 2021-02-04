Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 842,923 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 104.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 842,923 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of The Toro worth $156,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in The Toro by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,775,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in The Toro by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 988,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,977,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro by 3.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 556,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,713,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in The Toro by 29.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,777,000 after buying an additional 108,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $103,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $957,118.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,865 shares in the company, valued at $5,413,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652 over the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTC opened at $96.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.73. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is an increase from The Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

TTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.