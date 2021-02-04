Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 546,167 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 266.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $147,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $214.25 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $217.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.55 and a 200-day moving average of $183.10.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

