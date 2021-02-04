Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Updates Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.94 million.Viavi Solutions also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.16-0.18 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $16.40. 32,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,235. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $2,189,740.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 691,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,417.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $60,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,795 shares of company stock worth $2,529,073 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

