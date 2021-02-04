Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) (LON:VNET) Insider Mark Hardwick Foster Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) (LON:VNET) insider Mark Hardwick Foster purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £6,100 ($7,969.69).
Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) stock opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. Vianet Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 54.50 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 159 ($2.08). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 79.82. The firm has a market cap of £18.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61.
Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) Company Profile
Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.