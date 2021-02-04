Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) (LON:VNET) Insider Mark Hardwick Foster Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) (LON:VNET) insider Mark Hardwick Foster purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £6,100 ($7,969.69).

Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) stock opened at GBX 63.50 ($0.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. Vianet Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 54.50 ($0.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 159 ($2.08). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 79.82. The firm has a market cap of £18.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.61.

Get Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) alerts:

Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) Company Profile

Vianet Group plc provides actionable management information and business insights through combining data from cloud based Internet of Things solutions. It operates through Smart Zones and Smart Machines segments. The Smart Zone segment designs, develops, sells, and rents fluid monitoring equipment vending machine market, as well as contactless payment solutions.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vianet Group plc (VNET.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.