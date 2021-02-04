VestChain Reaches Market Cap of $11.72 Million (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One VestChain token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VestChain has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. VestChain has a total market capitalization of $11.72 million and approximately $5,294.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00065262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 47.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.11 or 0.01322646 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00054697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005802 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00042830 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,863.43 or 0.05008291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About VestChain

VestChain (CRYPTO:VEST) is a token. It launched on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 tokens. The official website for VestChain is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

VestChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

