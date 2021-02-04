Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Trading Down 6.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares were down 6.2% during trading on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $302.00 to $284.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $216.14 and last traded at $217.33. Approximately 6,285,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 2,053,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.77.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VRTX. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.44.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirova increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

