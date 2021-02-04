Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $347.00 at Piper Sandler

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $307.00 to $347.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 26th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.44.

VRTX opened at $211.00 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $197.47 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 353,546 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,267,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,573 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

