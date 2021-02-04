Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Trading Up 5.8%

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.86. Approximately 1,531,027 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 910,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $96.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.71 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,840.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,750 shares of company stock worth $689,925. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 213,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 42.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 36,305 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

