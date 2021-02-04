Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,592,000. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.4% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 97,337 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 127,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Washburn Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88.7% during the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 40,541 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

VZ opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $226.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

