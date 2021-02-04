Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 4,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 783.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $186.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.