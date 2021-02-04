Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 1,235,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,064,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
VERB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Verb Technology from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Verb Technology in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $89.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 737.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 70,808 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 18.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the period. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB)
Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.
