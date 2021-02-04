Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.91 and last traded at $1.85. Approximately 1,235,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,064,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

VERB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Verb Technology from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Verb Technology in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $89.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 194.59% and a negative return on equity of 153.21%. On average, analysts predict that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 737.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 70,808 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verb Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 18.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the period. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB)

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verb Customer Relationship Management (CRM) application; verbLEARN, a Learning Management System application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a Live Broadcast Video Webinar application.

